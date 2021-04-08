The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Virgil A. Polkinghorn, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday on three counts of second-degree harassment.
  • Chad J. Mesch, 43, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Spencer S. David, 30, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. Court documents state that David assaulted Shelby L. Lynch, 26, of the same address.

