Donations are being accepted to support the annual Dubuque Police Department Shop With a Cop program.
Held by the Dubuque Police Protective Association — the bargaining unit for Dubuque police officers — in conjunction with Key Services, the program features officers purchasing back-to-school clothing and supplies for area children.
Last year’s in-person shopping event was postponed because of COVID-19, but program organizers were able to purchase $3,000 worth of winter coats and hats for children, according to a press release. The coats and hats were delivered in January to St. Mark Youth Enrichment for distribution.
The release states that while cash donations are accepted, donors are encouraged to make checks out to Dubuque Police Protective Association. Donations can be delivered to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St. Solicitors from Key Services also will provide instructions on how to donate.
Donations will be accepted through August.
More information is available by contacting association board member Nick Schlosser at nschloss@cityofdubuque.org or 563-587-3813.