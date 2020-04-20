MARQUETTE, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported tonight that it continues to investigate a fish kill in Clayton County.
The dead fish in Bloody Run Creek, west of Marquette, first were reported Saturday night, according to a press release.
It states that DNR staff responded on Sunday, starting at Spook Cave about seven miles west of Marquette and finding "many dead fish" in a three-mile stretch of the waterway as they moved downstream to Iris Avenue.
The release states that, as of today, DNR officials still had not located the pollutant source responsible. They continue to evaluate the size of the fish kill, including downstream of Iris Avenue.
The DNR noted that while there was a crash Saturday night along U.S. 18 in which diesel fuel was spilled, that is not linked to the fish kill.