A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after a woman reported he intentionally crashed into a vehicle while she was inside it.
William Davis IV, 29, of Dubuque, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of operating while intoxicated and domestic assault.
Davis initially was charged with domestic assault with display or use of a weapon but pleaded guilty to the amended charge, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that police responded to Davis’ residence on April 7 after a crash was reported involving Davis’ vehicle and the vehicle of Brooke W. Kroeger, 29. Davis and Kroeger were in a relationship and lived together, documents state.
Kroeger told police that she and Davis had been arguing and Davis smashed a computer monitor outside a vehicle after she had gotten inside the vehicle.
“Kroeger also advised that she backed up, so her vehicle was in the right lane on Bluebird Drive in front of the residence,” documents state. “Davis then backed up the (Nissan) Rouge and drove by her and struck her vehicle while she was seated inside, which she believed was intentional.”
Davis told officers he had been drinking that night but denied driving, documents state. His blood alcohol content was 0.196%, documents state, more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.