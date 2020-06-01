HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Authorities say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Saturday in Grant County.
Justin Schemmel 39, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Schemmel was traveling on Sandy Hook Road in Jamestown Township around 6:43 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed.
Schemmel’s motorcycle left the roadway and traveled approximately 57 feet before crashing.
Schemmel was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.