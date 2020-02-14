DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Country radio station 99.3 KDST was named the 2019 Business of the Year during the annual Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce meeting this week.
The award dates back to 2006. Each year, five finalists are named before a winner is unveiled.
“We just found that there are a lot of great businesses that do great things and we want everyone to be aware,” said chamber Executive Director Karla Thompson. “We want this to be an elite award because it’s a big deal.”
More than 200 people attended the event, held this year in New Vienna.