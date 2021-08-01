Runde Auto Group has announced that Harrison Runde, great-grandson of founder Alfred Runde, has joined the staff at Runde Chevrolet.

HTLF announced hiring:

Jake Spangler

  • as a loan QC analyst I.

Gavin Wandsnider

  • as a loan QC analyst I.

Jordan Hawk

  • as a customer care representative I HOC.

Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:

Jordan Benson

  • was appointed a member service representative at the Hillcrest Road location.

Kylie Close

  • was appointed a closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

Claire Cook

  • was appointed a deposit operations specialist at the Operations Center.

Libby Donovan

  • was appointed a mortgage loan risk specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

Amanda Hubanks

  • was appointed a senior consumer lending underwriter at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

Desi English

  • was appointed a member service/lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.

Nikole Eudaley

  • was appointed a relationship development specialist at the Operations Center.

Jamin Foust

  • was appointed a virtual lending consultant supervisor, remote at the Hillcrest Road location.

Quincy Kalkbrenner

  • was appointed a member service/lending consultant at the Hillcrest Road location.

Kayla Myers

  • was appointed a closing/post-closing specialist, remote at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

Peter Spinoso

  • was appointed AVP, community outreach and education at the Operations Center.

Jess Theisen

  • was appointed a lead consumer lending consultant at the Operations Center.

Tony Viertel

  • was appointed AVP, community outreach and education at the Operations Center.

Ellen Goodman Miller

  • was appointed to the Board of Directors.

Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:

Regan Connolly

  • as a client service representative.

Brooke Kunkel

  • as an account administrator.

Cole Perrenoud

  • as an account administrator.

Maria Ruiz

  • as an account administrator.

Beth Gleason

  • as an accountant.

Southwest Health announced hiring:

Kyle Quillin

  • as an ENT Specialist.

Christopher Pruet

  • as an Opthalmologist.

Eugene Kaji

  • as a Cardiologist.

