Runde Auto Group has announced that Harrison Runde, great-grandson of founder Alfred Runde, has joined the staff at Runde Chevrolet.
HTLF announced hiring:
Jake Spangler
Gavin Wandsnider
Jordan Hawk
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Jordan Benson
Kylie Close
Claire Cook
Libby Donovan
Amanda Hubanks
Desi English
Nikole Eudaley
Jamin Foust
Quincy Kalkbrenner
Kayla Myers
Peter Spinoso
Jess Theisen
Tony Viertel
Ellen Goodman Miller
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Regan Connolly
Brooke Kunkel
Cole Perrenoud
Maria Ruiz
Beth Gleason
Southwest Health announced hiring:
Kyle Quillin
Christopher Pruet
Eugene Kaji
