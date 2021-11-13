As the end date of the current lease for the Dubuque Soccer Complex comes closer, local officials are examining the future of the property.
Officials from the Dubuque American Youth Soccer Organization are forming a committee to examine potential future options for the complex, which they say could include fundraising and additions at the site.
However, leaders of the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which leases the complex from Dubuque Community Schools, said such conversations still are in their early phases as they seek to purchase the facility.
The Dubuque district currently leases the complex to the soccer alliance for $1 per year. However, school board members voted this year not to renew the lease, which ends in May 2023, with the intention of giving the alliance the chance to buy the land.
Chris Maiers, president of the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, said the group has had continued discussions with the district about the sale of the complex, which the alliance hopes to purchase.
“There’s ongoing conversations on what the potential purchase price is, which we don’t have at this time,” Maiers said. “That makes it hard to put together a solidified plan. But, hopefully, within the next couple months, we’ll get that information, and then planning can really take off into high gear.”
The alliance, which includes representatives from local soccer organizations, has leased the complex from the district since 1993. Founding members of the alliance include Dubuque Soccer Club and Dubuque AYSO.
Dekker Pfab, regional commissioner for Dubuque AYSO, said his group currently is asking parents and other community members to participate in a committee to discuss the potential future of the complex.
“We’re taken our own initiative to form our own committee just to kind of see what people’s thoughts are of what the future of the complex should be,” he said.
Pfab said the committee would discuss fundraising and revenue-generating ideas for the complex following the potential sale.
“We would maybe have additional expenses not currently budgeted for,” he said. “... We’re seeking anybody that could be valuable (for the committee). We’re looking for a variety of people, people with experience with money-generating activity, anybody who can really help guide us in the right direction.”
Pfab said there also has been discussion about adding other activities to the complex to accommodate additional sports, though those ideas have not moved beyond the discussion stage.
Pfab said it is in AYSO’s best interest that the alliance purchases the complex and the committee would aid the alliance in future planning. Dubuque AYSO recently sent a message to parents about the committee.
However, Maiers said that message was not put out at the direction of the alliance.
“It hadn’t been the intent of the Soccer Alliance to start anything publicly at this time, until there is clear direction from the school district,” he said.
Maiers also said Soccer Alliance officials don’t know whether adding other activities could even be a possibility at this time. Currently, the complex is used for soccer and cross country.
“We have pretty much something going on out there, soccer-wise, every day of the week, so much so that we probably even could use developing a couple more fields,” he said. “It’s premature to speculate if it’s open to other usage.”
Maiers said alliance officials have a “laundry list” of improvements they would like to see at the complex, such as turf fields or additional parking, but he called discussions on those potential projects “premature.”
The complex is used from April to the first week of November, Maiers noted. This past season, the complex filled 750 time slots for more than 4,000 hours of use, he said.
“It’s getting a lot of usage, more than it has ever been used,” he said.
Joe Maloney, director of activities and athletics for the school district, said officials have been in conversations with the Dubuque Soccer Alliance since April about the group potentially purchasing the complex.
“As far as preparing a sale price, we’re probably looking at that sometime down the road here, maybe after the first of the year,” he said.
Maloney said the original intent of the soccer complex property was as a potential school building site, but those plans never came to fruition.
“The needs of the district have changed,” he said. “I think for the sale of that property and using those funds for other capital improvements, it seems like the right time.”