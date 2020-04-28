EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Crescent Electric Supply Co. today announced the appointment of a new president and CEO.
Scott Teerlinck will replace Marty Burbridge, who is retiring after more than 41 years with the company, according to a press release.
Teerlinck served as president of Werner Electric Supply for more than seven years and spent 19 years at Rockwell Automation, the release states.
It states that Teerlinck will relocate to the Dubuque area and begins his tenure on Monday, May 4. Burbridge will remain with the company through June 1 to help with the transition period.
Crescent is one of the largest electrical supply distributors in the U.S., with more than 140 branches in 26 states.