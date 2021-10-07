Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The trial for a Muscatine, Iowa, man accused of murder is underway at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Milton J.C. Serrano Jr., 22, is charged in Iowa District Court of Cedar County with first-degree murder related to the death of Chantz J. Stevens, of Wilton, Iowa, last year.
The trial started with jury selection Tuesday. It was moved to Dubuque County due to pretrial publicity around the death.
Court documents state that Serrano and Stevens got into an altercation at a rural Cedar County party on July 19, 2020.
During the altercation, Serrano got a knife from his pocket and “stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen,” documents state. Stevens died of his injuries, and Serrano traveled back to Muscatine.
Serrano later posted about stabbing someone at the party on social media, documents state. The post included a photo of Serrano “brandishing a knife” with what appears to be dried blood on the handle.
When questioned by law enforcement, Serrano later admitted to stabbing an individual.
Documents state that the trial is scheduled for nine days at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.