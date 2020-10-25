It has been just more than two months since the start of a truly unique school year.
On Aug. 24, Dubuque Community Schools students returned to campus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting a school year marked by masks, social distancing requirements and a hybrid learning schedule mixing in-person and remote-learning days.
So far, district leaders say those efforts are paying off.
“I think that the combination of the masks and the social distancing and all the things from a safety, health perspective are working pretty well, especially compared to where we’re at as a county and a state and, unfortunately, nationally with the uptick in COVID cases,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Educators and public health leaders say the district’s mitigation strategies have helped prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the schools. While there have been some challenges with students adjusting to hybrid or online learning, they are largely staying connected and on track.
But with rising local COVID-19 positivity rates, spiking hospitalizations and changing — and sometimes contradictory — state and federal guidance, an answer to the question of when school will return to “normal” remains elusive.
“We know that our system allows for safe opportunities to be in school,” Rheingans said. “We know that those safe opportunities exist currently because of social distancing and wearing of masks. So until we can be sure that our students and staff will be safe, we’re going to continue to look at what we need to do.”
Collective efforts
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, Dubuque Community Schools’ leaders adopted protocols such as requiring students and staff to wear face coverings and keeping them 6 feet apart as much as possible.
One way they sought to achieve that distancing was the hybrid schedule, in which students alternate in-person and remote-learning days.
Since the school year started, the district has averaged 14 active, positive cases on any given day on its COVID-19 tracking dashboard. On an average day, there are nine ongoing student cases and five staff cases.
On Friday, the district reported 15 active cases — nine among students and six among staff. The campus with the highest number of cases was Hempstead High School, with three student cases and one staff case.
Those numbers are out of about 8,000 students attending in-person or participating in school activities and about 2,000 staff members, student teachers and contract employees working in buildings.
Most student and staff cases so far have been mild, and district officials have not seen evidence that the virus is being transmitted on campus, Rheingans said. Most often, positive cases trace back to a family member who tested positive.
“I’m pretty comfortable,” Rheingans said. “I wish that 14 was zero, but again, it’s not happening at school, so we feel great about that.”
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, likewise said the district’s measures seem to be helping reduce COVID-19 transmission. She noted that the number of cases among younger age groups in the county is not rising too rapidly.
“They’re bound to have some cases in those age groups, but (there is) no sharp rise in the cases, which I think is a good sign,” she said.
She said efforts such as the hybrid schedule have made a big difference, along with strategies such as wearing masks, sanitization practices and other modifications.
“I think, collectively, all the mitigation strategies the schools are implementing are having an impact on at least not causing a sharp increase in that age group of cases,” Corrigan said.
George Washington Middle School Principal Brian Howes said that in addition to spacing students out in classrooms, officials sought to minimize times when students congregate.
They also have not run into many issues with getting students to wear masks, Howes said.
“We’ve never had a big number (of cases),” he said. “If you follow the dashboard, our number has always been minimal.”
Keeping pace
Rheingans said that while educators can’t fully replace all-day, every-day learning, the hybrid schedule seems to be working so far.
On days that hybrid students are physically at school, they average a 93% to 95% attendance rate, Rheingans said. The percentage has been 94% to 96% in a typical school year.
For hybrid students on at-home learning days and fully virtual students, daily attendance averages just below or right at 90%, Rheingans said.
“We’re not satisfied with it, but I think it’s a pretty solid place to be as we continue to try to get that higher,” he said.
Rheingans said teachers are about a week or so behind where they would normally be in their curriculum, but they are seeing solid results so far.
“I don’t want to say they’re great results because we want our kids back in school, but they’re solid,” he said. “The kids are keeping pace. There’s a bit of a lag from previous years, but it’s not something we can’t catch up later.”
Rheingans said online teachers have worked hard to make sure virtual students have a good experience. There were some bumps at first, but officials worked to address technical issues and get students into a rhythm.
Some students made the switch from online to hybrid learning after finding a virtual education wasn’t the right fit, Rheingans said. The district reported 2,332 students were fully online as of Oct. 6, down from 2,444 on Sept. 9. About 23% of the district’s students were learning online as of the latter date.
Becky Hurst has two children in Dubuque schools on the hybrid learning model. She said her children have been able to adapt, but it helps that she is self-employed. She knows some families who have had a harder time adjusting.
“I’m blessed to be able to be at home with the kids during the day,” Hurst said. “I really do not know how parents who work outside of the home are able to do this.”
She said the initial adjustment to hybrid learning was difficult, but it turned out better than she expected. She does worry that her children aren’t doing as much at home as they would at school, but her children also like the smaller class sizes.
“I feel like now that we’ve gotten used to it, we’re able to handle it,” Hurst said. “I still wish they would go back full time, don’t get me wrong, but this is manageable.”
Hurst’s son, Archer, is a fifth grader at Marshall Elementary School. He said that on his at-home days, he works on his computer or on papers. At school, he and his classmates are spaced out, and they don’t do much group work.
“I like it because we go back to school, but I just don’t like the masks,” Archer said. “I don’t really care about the other stuff. I just don’t like the masks.”
Ongoing conversation
Rheingans said school leaders’ desire always has been to get kids back to school full time. But ultimately, that decision will be guided by science and medicine.
Officials often talk about how to return to a regular schedule, but it can be challenging when they receive conflicting guidance, such as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanding its quarantine guidelines while Iowa officials relax theirs.
At the same time, Dubuque hospitals hit a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, and Dubuque County’s state-reported 14-day positivity rate has hovered at or above 14% (though Telegraph Herald calculations, based on state-supplied totals, found that the 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday was 36.2%).
Rheingans said the county positivity rate would need to be significantly lower to bring students back full time.
“I’ve always said our desire is to bring them back as soon as we can, but that has to be tempered with what is safe,” he said.
School Board President Tami Ryan said when to bring students back fully is an ongoing conversation that balances a variety of factors.
However, she said she would like to see officials figure out how to get students back to full-time, in-person learning because that is best for their education.
“We are here to educate students, and I worry about what we’re missing,” she said. “I worry about those key factors that our teachers have been so good at identifying different needs, different areas of support that students need that they’re not getting.”
Corrigan said she believes schools should be prepared to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies “for quite some time.”
“The only thing in addition to what we’re doing now that will have an impact is a vaccine,” she said. “That will impact everything when we can look at going more traditional-school-based.”
Hurst said she wants her children back in school full time, in particular because of mental health impacts that students are facing. However, she’s not sure when that might happen or whether that makes sense with cases spiking.
“It’s up in the air, and I’m not focusing on any kind of date for when they go back because we know it’s 2020,” she said. “Things change day by day.”