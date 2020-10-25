News in your town

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Social media connects local tourism to potential visitors during pandemic

Authorities: 800 pounds of medication collected at take-back event

121 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County -- 2nd-highest daily total

Temporary work completed on bleacher connections at Dubuque ice center

Politics: State parties go digital in pursuit of young adult votes as Election Day nears

Dubuque County tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases, has 6th-most in state

1 injured in crash outside of Dubuque

Election like any other: A look at the home stretch

Quilts of Valor coming to Dubuque library

Recent sentencing, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

With report not completed, Crawford County CAFO moratorium appears likely to end

Woman who hit boyfriend with 'axe/hatchet' in Dubuque sentenced

Week in review: 6 notable stories from past 7 days

120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 1 death in Jones Co.

Dubuque County tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases, has 6th-most in state

Temporary work completed on bleacher connections at Dubuque ice center

Quilts of Valor coming to Dubuque library

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

River Ridge to make 3rd try at athletic facility referendum

Bellevue postpones trick-or-treating due to forecast

Divided Southwestern school board votes to fully return to in-person learning

Dubuque archbishop: Pope's comments on same-sex civil unions not a change in church teaching

Police: 1 injured when driver ran stop sign in Dubuque

$1,000 reward offered for info on political sign thefts near Shullsburg

Proposed hog confinement facility near Manchester sparks concerns, pushback

Dyersville man who pointed gun at 2 people in diner sentenced to jail

Correction

80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque County

Election preview, Clayton County Board of Supervisors: Challenger looks to make changes to county operations

Local law enforcement reports

Clayton County Extension office closed over COVID-19 exposure

Parents, kids adapt to virtual learning during pandemic

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque woman clocks 500 hours of kitten care

Details scarce after Dubuque County recorder reports COVID-19 outbreak

Local medical organization to open urgent care site in Dubuque

$1,000 reward offered for info on political sign thefts near Shullsburg

Bellevue postpones trick-or-treating due to forecast

Proposed hog confinement facility near Manchester sparks concerns, pushback

Local medical organization to open urgent care site in Dubuque

CORRECTED: Area electric co-op lands $10 million loan

Clayton County Extension office closed over COVID-19 exposure