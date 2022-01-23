BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Wisconsin officials made a prison-siting decision with local implications 25 years ago this week.
Wisconsin Building Commission members approved the construction of the state’s first supermaximum prison outside Boscobel in Grant County.
The $47 million, 500-bed prison, originally dubbed Supermax, opened in 1999 to house the state’s most violent prisoners.
Now known as the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility, the prison currently has an inmate population of 340, with a staff of 255, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Boscobel decision in its Jan. 23, 1997, edition.
STATE CHOOSES BOSCOBEL FOR PRISON
Boscobel will get the state’s first supermaximum security prison.
The Wisconsin Building Commission voted Wednesday afternoon, with one dissension, to build the $40 million facility in the southwest Wisconsin community of 2,700.
The supermaximum security prison will house the state’s worst offenders. They will be held in solitary confinement 23 hours per day.
However, opponents might try to block construction by asking for a court injunction.
“It’s an option we’re exploring,” said Ron Kendziera, a member of the group opposing the prison. “As far as we’re concerned, it’s not a done deal.”
Boscobel Mayor Paul Bloyer, who spoke by telephone from Madison, said everything “went pretty well” at a morning subcommittee meeting and the full commission meeting in the afternoon.
The dissenting vote at both meetings, he said, was that of Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison.
“He had some thoughts that there were better ways to use money to fight crime,” Bloyer said. “He was voting against supermax but not against Boscobel.”
The Legislature already has approved funding for such a prison.
Bloyer said Bruce Styza, chairperson of the prison site selection committee, spoke favorably of the Boscobel site in November.
During the morning session, the subcommittee allowed testimony from one person on either side of the issue. Kendziera spoke on behalf of the prison opponents, who organized in December. The group tried to derail the decision with a campaign of petitions and letter-writing.
“We were disappointed with the decision but not surprised,” Kendziera said.
Despite the opposition, Boscobel’s mayor said 30 people at the meeting supported the prison.
Pending an environmental impact statement, Bloyer said Boscobel Community Development Corp. would transfer the 190-acre prison site property to the state by Aug. 1, with groundbreaking to come shortly afterward.