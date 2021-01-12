When the COVID-19 pandemic led to more people working from home last year, pet adoption agencies across the country reported soaring interest.
That trend played out in Dubuque as well. Dubuque Regional Humane Society reported having 2,119 adoptions last year, even though the facility was closed for multiple months due to the pandemic and the organization had about 800 fewer animals come in the doors than the prior year. In 2019, the organization documented 2,485 adoptions.
“We’ve maintained a high release rate of 98%,” said Bri Eickhoff, director of operations at the humane society. “What we are actually seeing is those animals are being adopted more quickly. Even though we are getting a lot of animals in, they are being adopted out in a shorter time frame.”
Early last year, the humane society closed its doors to the public and stopped accepting transports full of dogs from states such as Oklahoma and Arkansas, but even with fewer animals coming in and adoptions only permitted by appointment, many area shelters started reporting a higher rate of adoptions compared to previous years.
“I think it started with the pandemic with more people staying home,” Eickhoff said. “It definitely had an impact on how many people were bringing animals in than keeping them.”
In usual years, dogs will stay at the Dubuque humane society for about an average of 10 to 12 days. Last year, dogs were adopted within about eight days, Eickhoff said.
Cats, who at some shelters will stay for an average of 45 days, are being adopted within 25 days.
“We are almost at about half the typical length of stay for shelters around the country,” Eickhoff said. “That shows how much the community is adopting and how much they are supporting the animals in our care.”
The organization also saw an impact on the number of strays that were reported to the shelter.
“(For) our strays that are found running loose in Dubuque primarily, our numbers are about two-thirds of what they were (in 2019), which makes us think that people are keeping those strays or finding homes for them,” she said.
Nationally, the number of cats returned to the shelter from which they were adopted declined by 14.5% from October 2019 to October 2020, according to data from PetPoint Report. The number of dogs that were returned in the same manner dropped by nearly 22% during that time frame.
Eickhoff said through the years, residents in the area have continued to show support for the Dubuque humane society. She doesn’t expect it to slow down now.
“We have historically had really great support from the community, regardless of the pandemic or not,” she said. “I think the support of the Dubuque area will stay like it is.”
Adoptions have remained strong at Animal Welfare Friends in Monticello, Iowa, as well, according to Amy Bradley, shelter manager and animal control officer.
In 2020, 116 cats were adopted, compared to 84 the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of dogs adopted dropped markedly from 159 to 117.
Impacts have been noticed in Grant County, Wis., as well. Even with the shelter remaining closed to the public, Melissa Okey, kennel manager and adoption coordinator at Grant County Humane Society, said animals are being spoken for quickly.
“I would say we average two to three adoptions a week,” Okey said. “I know that we haven’t had a lot of returns either. People have been stepping up and saying, ‘What can we do?’ I think when people see our happy stories and happy endings — it’s a positive thing.”