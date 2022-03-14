Traci Yeo, as Elsa, and owner of Royal T Princesses and Superheroes, greets Skylar, 7, (center) and Charlie Kearney, 4, at Wahlburgers in Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Gentry Fellenzer, 3, of East Dubuque, is excited to meet Traci Yeo, as Elsa, and owner of Royal T Princesses and Superheroes, at Wahlburgers in Hy-Vee on South Locust Street in Dubuque on Friday, March 11, 2022.
A Dubuque native recently brought her business back to the city to provide something unique to area parties and events.
Traci Yeo moved back to Dubuque this year and brought her business, Royal T Princesses and Superheroes, with her. Customers can have a character, such as a Disney princess or superhero, come to an event and partake in live vocal performances, photos and crafts.
“It’s kind of like you book us and you provide the space, and we do the whole party for you, besides the food,” Yeo said. “... Parents are excited to have this kind of thing here in Dubuque. It’s something different for parties.”
Yeo started the business after touring with the National Theatre for Children for a few seasons. She is a Clarke University musical theatre graduate.
“I wanted to try to find something to do that would incorporate musical theater and my degree with a sustainable job because theater jobs come and they go,” she said. “I heard about princess companies before, and I realized Dubuque didn’t have one, and I kind of went from there.”
Royal T Princesses started in Dubuque in 2017, but Yeo said bookings were slow in the beginning. She then moved to North Carolina, taking the business with her.
Over the years, Yeo said, she added more characters to Royal T’s roster, including Disney princesses, “Toy Story” characters and superheroes.
She added that, if given enough notice, she can get costumes ready for any character a customer wants. Yeo makes many of the character costumes herself, as she previously worked in the costume shop while she was a student at Clarke.
Since moving back to Dubuque, Yeo said, she has had an overwhelmingly positive response and has consistently booked events.
“I was booking in North Carolina pretty regularly,” Yeo said. “It was successful over there. I was a little bit scared about not being able to make it here, but I was so excited to bring this company back to the city that I love.”