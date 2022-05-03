MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved an agreement with developer Joe Hildebrand on the Bailey Drive Estates project.

Council members approved the agreement 4-1, with Mary Ann Poynor, Dean Sherman, Bill Scherbring and Tania Bradley voting for approval and Linda Schmitt voting against it.

The approval came after a public hearing on the proposal in which there were no objections to the project.

Hildebrand will develop two duplex condos in the subdivision, with the city providing an 80% property tax rebate for 10 years.

Hildebrand has been awarded similar development agreements in 2017, 2020 and 2021.

