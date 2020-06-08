MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County’s longtime engineer has been fired following ongoing disputes with the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors voted unanimously recently to not renew the employment contract for Clark Schloz. Schloz has worked as Jackson County engineer for 26 years. His last day will be June 30.
Supervisor Jack Willey said Schloz was fired for a variety of issues that Willey and other supervisors have raised. Schloz, however, said he disagrees with the supervisors’ reasons for firing him.
Willey said the incident that prompted Schloz’s firing revolves around the county’s attempts to hire an assistant engineer.
In March 2019, the board budgeted $100,000 to hire an assistant county engineer. Willey said supervisors believed candidate interviews would begin by July. However, a job description for the position was not established until October, and interviews were conducted in early winter.
Willey said the process was delayed largely by what he described as Schloz “putting it off.”
“We were upset with Clark that he didn’t proceed,” Willey said. “The process kept getting delayed.”
When contacted Thursday, Schloz contested the supervisors’ account, saying it was well known that the process would take a long time to ensure a qualified candidate was hired.
“The board thinks you can hire anybody off the street, and you just can’t,” Schloz said. “This is something that takes time.”
Willey said the board had other issues with Schloz’s performance, including that he relied too heavily on hiring outside engineering consultants for work they felt should have been done in-house.
“It always ended up that IIW would do all of our engineering,” Willey said. “It’s costly.”
Schloz said he used consultants when he needed structural engineering expertise, in which Schloz is not trained.
“Right now, the board has a strictly anti-consultant bias,” Schloz said. “The board was always informed beforehand when we went that direction.”
Supervisor Mike Steines said he has received several complaints from residents regarding Schloz’s cooperation with the public. Willey said Schloz was often uncooperative in responding to residents who voiced concerns about the conditions of county roads.
“He would always kind of argue with them,” Willey said. “A lot of the public was not happy with the way they were treated by him.”
When asked about those complaints, Schloz said he objected to the way the Board of Supervisors proceeded with not renewing his contract. He said he was not called in and was first informed of the board’s decision after the meeting happened.
Willey said the item discussing his employment was clearly listed on the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda.
Schloz said his firing is unfortunate, but he plans to retire after his last day at the end of the month.
Willey said the county has already begun the process of hiring a new county engineer.