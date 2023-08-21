Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A course on the benefits of composting will be held this week in Dubuque.
The class will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Convivium Urban Farmstead,
2811 Jackson St.
Convivium farm manager AJ Schultz will discuss how composting works, different types of bins, maintaining a compost bin without attracting raccoons, and other topics.
The course fee is based on a sliding scale.
Call 563-557-2900 or visit convivium-dbq.com for more information.
