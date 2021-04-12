More than 200 tons of glass have been recycled during the past year in Dubuque.
Since the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency received a grant to purchase purple roll off containers to establish drop-off locations for glass recycling, 207 tons of glass had been shipped to Ripple Glass, where the glass is recycled into new bottles and fiberglass insulation, according to a press release.
The agency has three drop-off locations with purple containers: the landfill, 101 Airborne Road; the City of Dubuque Municipal Service Center, 925 Kerper Court; and the Hy-Vee at 2395 Northwest Arterial. The agency also collects glass for recycling in Galena, Ill., and Bellevue, Iowa.
Eligible glass for recycling includes rinsed glass food and beverage containers, pint and wine glasses and mason jars, candle jars and cosmetic bottles and jars.