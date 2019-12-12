PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The number of all-terrain and utility vehicle routes on which riders may travel through the City of Platteville will double in 2020 if council members pass a resolution proposed this week to establish a permanent ordinance regulating the vehicles.
Common Council members are considering opening Valley Road and sections of Chestnut, Lancaster, Madison, Mineral and Water streets to ATV/UTV traffic. An alternative the council is considering would add to that list Ridge Avenue and North Fourth, Pitt and Sylvia streets.
The move comes despite some community concerns that the vehicles are unsafe for on-road use.
“Even though that may be true, they’re on roadways,” said Council Member Eileen Nickels. “In my mind, it’s like an Amish buggy, it’s like a tractor, it’s like a bicycle. I don’t believe any of those were made originally for roadways, but there they are.”
The new ordinance also would open routes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round.
Operators must possess a driver’s license and liability insurance and the vehicles must have working headlights, brake lights and taillights.
The city would prohibit open intoxicants, require vehicles to travel the posted speed limit and restrict on-street parking.
The new ordinance would replace a temporary measure that sunsetted in November, which permitted riders to enter Platteville from Grant County B on the east and west sides of town and travel on Main and Broadway streets.
Operators also could approach the downtown from the south via U.S. Business 151 and continue north on Water Street to the intersection of Main Street.
Council Member Isaac Shanley hopes to see the vehicles permitted on all Platteville streets, but several council members oppose that option.
Council President Barb Daus said she favors a gradual approach to increasing access, but she does not foresee universal access because several neighborhoods are separated by state highways or roads closed to ATV/UTV traffic by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Several council members expressed frustration that ATVs and UTVs are regulated under different state departments, and thus subject to different requirements. Some pointed to the lack of driving penalties for traffic offenses and to the lack of requirements that the vehicles have turn signals.
“I don’t want anybody to blame an ATV or UTV user,” said Daus. “It’s not ‘them.’ It’s the way the regulations are set up.”
The council is scheduled to take action on the proposal at its Jan. 14 meeting.