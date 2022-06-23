DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With a new state law signed, Dyersville officials will follow the state’s lead and remove a pair of key restrictions from its original ATV/UTV ordinance.
During a previous work session prior to Gov. Kim Reynolds signing the new law on all-terrain and utility vehicle usage on roadways, Dyersville City Council members decided they would simply extend the city’s current ordinance, which had time and place restrictions on UTV travel, before the ordinance expired on June 30 and effectively banned UTV use within city limits.
But this week, council members voted on a different version of the ordinance that essentially mirrors the new state law.
Among some of the biggest changes will be UTVs gaining access to undivided state highways, as long as they don’t exceed 35 mph, and being able to operate 24 hours per day. The city’s new ordinance also effectively removes the previous language that restricted which city streets could be used.
With Council Members Jenni Ostwinkle Silva and Tom Westhoff absent, the council had just enough members for a quorum. However, given this was an ordinance, it required the votes of all three members in attendance to pass.
Council Member Mike English, who has been an opponent of similar measures in the past, voted in favor of the new ordinance along with Council Members Mike Oberbroeckling and Jim Gibbs.
Police department to receive new TASERS AND CAMERAS
The Dyersville Police Department will get upgraded Tasers, body and dash cameras after striking a deal with Axon Enterprises.
“In today’s environment, body cameras are expected — it’s no longer a luxury,” said City Administrator Mick Michel.
The current body cameras, purchased in 2013, have exceeded their life expectancy, and as for Tasers, Police Chief Brent Schroeder said the cartridges used for the department’s current models are no longer in production.
The technology used by Axon will easily integrate with the city’s current setup, and installation is included in the price. With the new equipment, video recording will automatically be triggered when either a Taser or firearm leaves its holster or when a siren is activated in a cruiser.
The $86,639 cost of the Tasers and body cameras will be spread out over the next five years, and camera equipment will automatically be upgraded every three years.
The body cameras and Tasers are expected to arrive in August. Due to supply-chain issues, the dash cameras, which are an additional $37,806, likely won’t be ready for another 12 months.
With the software, data storage and updates all coming from the same company, Schroeder said that equates to added accountability.
“It’s no longer going to be one company blaming another company if something isn’t meshing correctly,” Schroeder said. “Also, if they upgrade one of their Tasers to a more improved model at the end of our three years, they will automatically upgrade us to whatever is the best available at that time. Basically, if they something better, they will give it to us.”
That also applies to the cameras, Schroder added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.