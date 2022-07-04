PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Sterling Ready’s eyes widened as the massive soap bubble he created began drifting farther away and higher into the heavy, humid air.
“I like everything about it,” the 7-year-old Platteville resident said about today’s Heritage Day celebration at The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museum’s in Platteville. “I watched people milk a cow and I got to make bubbles and I got to wash clothes.”
Sterling’s mom, Lindsy Ready, of Platteville, watched as he used a washing wringer during one of the hands-on demonstrations featured at the event.
“We enjoy it,” Lindsy Ready said. “We’ve come here every year since he was born. It’s fun because it’s something he doesn’t get to do very often.”
Erik Flesch, the museum director, said the facility’s 41st annual Heritage Day celebrates a pair of notable events – the independence of the United States and the 1980 relocation from Beetown, Wis., to Platteville of an enormous trove of cultural artifacts gathered during 80 years by local collector Rollo Jamison.
“It really made our regional museum well-rounded,” Flesch said of the addition of the Jamison collection. “It tells the story of the way of life in this part of the Driftless region from 13,000 years ago through the 1970s, when the mining industry was still one spoke in the wheel in the economy and way of life of the people of this southern Driftless area.”
Heavy rain washed out a series of outdoor events organizers had planned to hold today in Platteville.
Museum visitors enjoyed outdoor activities before the storms swept through southwest Wisconsin. There were plenty of indoor activities, too.
Beverly Johansen, of Platteville, was one of seven community members to read the Declaration of Independence during today’s Heritage Day event. Johansen served on the Platteville Common Council when the Jamison collection moved to the city.
“It’s absolutely terrific,” she said of the museum. “It’s a one-of-a-kind thing, and getting the Jamison collection was a spark. This is a real attraction. School kids come and they learn a lot. It’s a wonderful place. It’s one of the big attractions in Platteville.”
Barbara Woodworth’s 5-year-old granddaughter, Nora Strange, of Platteville, listened intently as museum volunteer Mary Huck demonstrated spinning wool.
“We love the museum,” Woodworth said.
Flesch said the annual Heritage Day event draws about 700 people annually, although he wasn’t certain how today’s heavy rain would impact attendance. The museum canceled the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, then returned to an in-person event last year.
Lindsy and Sterling Ready walked on stilts outside the museum before the rains came. Lindsy Ready explained how she wasn’t surprised by the size of Sterling’s floating soap bubble.
“We go to a lot of festivals and he likes (making bubbles),” she said. “He’s a master at it.”
