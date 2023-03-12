Dressed in a hooded SpongeBob SquarePants onesie, Karis Schmitt skied down a hill and took aim at the manmade pond at the bottom.

Attempting to skim across the pond’s surface, Schmitt stuck her left arm up above her head and held her right arm parallel to the frigid water for balance. She maintained her balance but not her buoyancy, and Schmitt quickly sank waist deep into the windswept water.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.