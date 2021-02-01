Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight more developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A mutual interest in fitness and wellness prompted two local residents to start a new business in downtown Dubuque.
Travis Olson and Irving Pulido launched Be One Wellness at 1497 Central Ave. in late 2020. The business offers massage therapy, personal training and access to cutting-edge equipment, including a pair of infrared saunas and a cryotherapy machine.
By exposing clients to extremely cold temperatures, cryotherapy machines slow inflammation, improve blood flow, release endorphins and improve chronic conditions such as arthritis, Olson said.
He believes that the past year’s health crisis gave people a new mindset when it comes to their wellness.
“We notice that, through COVID, people are more aware of their health and taking better care of themselves,” he said. “People are out searching for ways to be healthier. That has been incredible to see.”
Through personal experiences, Olson and Pulido have learned the value of taking care of their bodies.
Olson suffered a fractured lower back while playing football and, in subsequent years, has benefited immensely from massage therapy. This experience inspired him to help others.
“I wanted to provide that benefit for other people,” he said.
Pulido grew up as a multi-sport athlete and, more recently, has competed as a bodybuilder.
“There was a lot of wear and tear on my body when I was younger, and that really shows,” Pulido said. “I didn’t really take care of my body then, and there are a lot of things now that I wish I would have known as an athlete. I really want to help athletes with those things now.”
Pulido recently worked at a nutritional supplement shop where Olson became a frequent customer. The two formed a friendship and eventually realized the potential of starting a business together.
They purchased the building at 1497 Central with long-term goals in the mind. Olson believes the Central corridor will continue to blossom in years to come and noted that the facility has enough space to accommodate future expansions of their business.
Be One Wellness can be reached at 563-583-0730. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.