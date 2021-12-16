MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa police said Wednesday that charges are pending related to an altercation earlier this month in which two men stabbed each other.
David B. Anderson, 64, and James E. Meisland, 20, who live together in Maquoketa, were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A press release states that police responded to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa at about 8:45 a.m. Dec. 3 after two men arrived with stab wounds.
A search warrant application filed by Assistant Police Chief Brendan Zeimet states that Anderson and Meisland were arguing in their home, then both men armed themselves with knives from a butcher block in the kitchen.
Meisland said that after he was stabbed by Anderson, Meisland stabbed him back “an unknown number of times,” according to documents.
A third person drove the men to the hospital, where a member of the medical staff told officers that “Anderson’s injuries were life-threatening and he may not survive.”
The release states that both men were airlifted to Iowa City. A University of Iowa spokeswoman said Wednesday that she did not have any information on the condition of the men. Zeimet also said he did not know the men’s conditions.
Zeimet said the investigation is continuing and that criminal charges are pending, though he did not provide more information on what those might be.