DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Information on a municipal infrastructure project will be the focus of an open house event in Dyersville.
An open house regarding the 12th to 13th Avenue Bridge Project will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Dyersville Social Center, 625 Third Ave. SE.
The project would construct a bridge that would span the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and connect 12th and 13th avenues.
