CUBA CITY, Wis. — This Thanksgiving, Karissa Gabel planned a meal for 74.
Her kitchen was a mess. She ran her oven overtime to bake six turkeys, five hams and trays of green bean casserole. She prepped corn and mashed potatoes with gravy. And, not to forget a little holiday sweetness, pie, cake and cookies were dished and bagged.
For the arduous experience, Gabel is thankful.
“I have always wanted to do something at Thanksgiving time for those who didn’t have the means to have a meal,” she said. “It’s made me want to help many more in any way possible.”
It was the second year in which Gabel undertook an endeavor to provide a free Thanksgiving meal to Cuba City families in need.
The idea originated in the fall of 2020 as part of a service-learning project she conducted for one of her classes at Southwest Wisconsin Technical and Nicolet colleges, where Gabel is a full-time student.
She intended to host a sit-down dinner, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to provide meals by delivery instead. The first year, she prepared food for 53 families.
She continued her efforts with a holiday gift drive, donating toys to area families.
Gabel is repeating her passion projects this year outside of college with assistance from friends, two nieces and her children, Ava and Elijah Gabel, 11 and 12, respectively. Area businesses also donated products and foodstuffs.
In addition to the meals, Gabel provided bags of groceries. Cuba City Elementary School fourth-graders also contributed handmade Thanksgiving greetings, which were stuffed with gift cards.
“It’s taught me to be thankful for what I do have,” Karissa said. “It helps me open up my children’s eyes to things.”
Gabel credits her grandmother Betty Iverson, who died in 2018, as a source of inspiration.
“During the holidays, she always would bake extra and send it all to her children and grandchildren’s workplaces,” Gabel said.
Kelsey Wagner, Gabel’s academic advisor, said Gabel could have selected a project and undertaken “the bare minimum,” but Gabel challenged herself and dramatically exceeded the expectations of the class.
“To share a learning space with somebody who holds themselves to that standard and that level of service is something you can’t replicate,” Wagner said. “She’s a special student in the class.”
A single mother, Gabel intends to complete her associate’s degree at Southwest Tech before studying psychology. She intends to enter the mental health field.
Gabel also recently was licensed to provide respite care for foster children. She hosts children for up to 30 days.
“I really look forward to having a child in our home — making a difference for them and them making a difference for us, too,” Gabel said. “I’ve felt that attachment and loved them like I would my children.”
Growing attached, then watching them leave is hard, she said, but “it’s so important for children to feel attachment to the home that they are in.”
In the coming years, Gabel plans to host a Thanksgiving meal in person. This year, a handful of Platteville families reached out to her, so she hopes to expand deliveries to neighboring communities.
“There are so many people that need the little extra help,” Gabel said. “I just want my kids to know how lucky they are. Not everyone is so fortunate.”