FARLEY, Iowa – Authorities said a man suffered a broken leg then left the scene of a crash in Dubuque County.
Steven M. Thomas, 60, of Worthington, went to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a broken leg and other injuries several days after a crash on Oct. 31, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities responded at 3:17 a.m. Nov. 1 to an unattended vehicle in a ditch in the 27000 block of Olde Farley Road. Authorities contacted Thomas on Saturday. He stated that he was driving home at about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 when he swerved to miss a deer and crashed into a ditch. He then left the scene.
Thomas recently was cited with failure to report a crash with an injury, driving while suspended, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.