Dubuque’s new soul food restaurant only has been open for a handful of weeks.
But its owner, Snoflake Naylor, emphasized that the cafe actually has been years in the making.
“My love for cooking was instilled at a young age,” she said. “I started cooking back when I was 10 years old. I am 53 now. Everything I make is cooked with passion and cooked with love.”
Naylor’s restaurant, Shugga’s Soul Cafe, opened its doors at 1220 Iowa St. on Nov. 8, according to Naylor. But the eatery’s history actually extends back for about a decade.
The restaurant, which is named after one of Naylor’s grandchildren, initially was launched in the Chicago suburb of Harvey, Ill.
About six years ago, Naylor came to Dubuque to visit family and decided to start serving her unique brand of soul food in Iowa. She spent the better half of a decade cooking out of her home kitchen, building up a loyal following of customers in the process.
This year, she finally decided the time was right to open a traditional, brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Shugga’s Soul Cafe serves chicken wings, baked macaroni and cheese, grits, red velvet waffles, jerk alfredo and a wide range of items that otherwise are difficult to find in Dubuque.
Lorenzo Eggleston, Naylor’s nephew, lends a hand at the restaurant and believes Shugga’s Soul Cafe is filling an important niche in Dubuque.
“The kind of food she makes, and the way it is made, it is something you cannot find anywhere else in Dubuque,” he said.
Naylor believes her new business is doing more than serving up warm meals. She also thinks of it as a gathering space.
The sound of blues and jazz records emanates from the kitchen when Naylor cooks, and she believes the smells and sounds that fill Shugga’s Soul Cafe will make her customers feel at home.
“For African-American families, food brings everyone together,” she said. “Lots of things happen over dinner.”
For the time being, the cafe is primarily doing its business through delivery and carryout orders, although Naylor said customers are welcome to eat their meals within the space if they wish. She eventually plans to hire servers and make dining in a more central component of the operation.
Naylor emphasized that her faith is a central component of the business as well, noting that she soon hopes to add a sign that drives home that point.
“We are going to put up a sign that says, ‘We can do anything through Christ — except change our price,’” she said with a big laugh.
Shugga’s Soul Cafe is open daily from noon until 8 p.m., although the eatery recently has been forced to close early a few times. To Naylor, that has been a good problem to have.
“Most of the time, we are sold out before I am supposed to close,” she said with a smile.