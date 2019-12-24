The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Heather A. Freiburger, 40, of 710 S. Grandview Ave., was arrested at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Chad M. Ehlinger, 46, at their residence.
- Tiffany J. Dolan, 33, of 1607 Lincoln Ave., was
- arrested at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Leif R. Mickelson, 36, at their residence.
- Alexis M. Oberbroeckling, 19, of 1047 Bluff St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Clarke Drive and St. Ambrose St. on charges of domestic assault, operating while intoxicated, eluding and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Court documents state that she assaulted Christopher C. Kalloway, 26, of 3054
- Pennsylvania Ave., at his residence before leaving the scene. Kalloway was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
- Sarah A. Schadle, 26, of 1010 W. Fifth St., was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 12th and Elm streets on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
- Carissa R. Blackburn, 31, and Clarence L. Miller, both of 542 W. 11th St., Apt. 5, were arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Clarke Drive and Harold Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.