NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the person killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Clayton County.
Michael S. Horn, 53, of Guttenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Horn was westbound on Great River Road near Errthum Road at about 7 p.m. Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch and collided head-on with a rock bluff. Horn was the only person in the vehicle at the time.