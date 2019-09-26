MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A groundbreaking event will be held Friday for a new "pocket neighborhood" in Maquoketa.
The event is set for noon near the intersection of German Street and Creslane Drive.
The neighborhood will feature 10 new homes gathered around a landscaped common area with recreational amenities, in order to promote a closer sense of community among residents.
The homes, all priced at less than $150,000 each, have been pre-sold, and work on them will start yet this month, according to a press release from East Central Development Corp.
The multimillion Bear River Cottages project is a joint effort of East Central Intergovernmental Association, the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and other entities.
"The homes are designed to foster community relationships with front porches, rain and community gardens and a gazebo for picnics and outdoor grilling," the release states.