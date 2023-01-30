GALENA, Ill. — The trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting another man with a crossbow in Galena.
Ronald A. Smith, 36, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. His trial date has been set for June 26.
The charges stem from the crossbow shooting of Michael Roellich, of Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that Roellich was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, then “eventually (to) a higher-level care facility, where surgery was performed to remove the projectile.”
A previous press release states that Smith lived in Galena until April when a “domestic violence incident occurred” between him and his estranged wife. Smith was then believed to be in Colorado.
On June 22, Smith’s wife and her friend Roellich were sitting on the deck of her residence when “Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow,” the release states.
“As Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee, Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow ... to become lodged in Roellich’s torso,” the release states.
Court documents state that the tip of the arrow was “lodged internally near Roellich’s right lung.”
Smith fled the scene, but his wife identified him as the shooter. Law enforcement officials used two K-9 units to search for Smith, and a crossbow and duffel bag were found in the woods.
Smith’s father then drove Smith to the sheriff’s department office on June 23, and Smith was arrested. Documents state that Smith’s father reported that his son confessed to the shooting.