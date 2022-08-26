President Joe Biden’s executive orders restricting the sale and ownership of “ghost guns” — which have multiple parts with no serial numbers — took effect this week, to little notice of local gun sellers and enthusiasts.
The change bans the manufacture of gun parts without serial numbers for kits customers previously could buy to assemble their own guns, as well as the assembly of such guns. It also requires firearm sellers to pull guns without serial numbers back into inventory until they get them.
Biden’s announcement of the orders drew swift, partisan responses. National Rifle Association called the orders the president’s “latest assault on the Second Amendment,” while many Democrats celebrated the rules as a positive step toward “common sense” gun controls.
Those most closely tied to the matter locally, though — gun enthusiasts and sellers — said this week that the new rules are less of a bother.
William Hollenbeck owns Three Nails Gunsmithing in East Dubuque, Ill. Being in Illinois, he already has lived under similar ghost gun restrictions put in place by the Illinois General Assembly that took effect in May.
Generally speaking, Hollenbeck opposes gun control measures. But he said he does not care about ghost gun restrictions, as he neither sells nor owns them.
“I don’t think anybody needs a not-serialized one,” he said. “I could literally make a lower of a Glock, steal your Glock, swap out the top, and it is untraceable. For law enforcement, that’s a nightmare. And why would you want it? Why would you own something that, if it was stolen, you couldn’t tell the cops what it looks like and prove it’s yours? It’s just because (the government) has said you can’t.”
The executive orders, though, did drive demand for his wares skyward, as gun control talk always does.
“If it weren’t for the supply chain, Biden would be my employee of the year,” he said. “Democrats are usually the only ones who want to talk about gun control, so when they’re in office, people are in here like crazy. But the COVID shutdown really killed a lot of things — everything from parts to full firearms.”
In Dubuque, Tony Koch, owner of Tony’s Jewelry & Loan, said he also has never sold ghost guns.
“I don’t touch any of that,” he said. “The only things I do are factory-made guns, so I don’t have much to say about it.”
One of Biden’s arguments for the orders was that law enforcement agencies were finding ghost guns at crime scenes and were not able to trace them to an owner, hindering their investigations.
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said that is a problem nationally, but it is not in Dubuque.
“I know some places are having trouble with that,” he said. “It really could, if you were looking to put pieces of a puzzle back together, impede that (investigation). We’re lucky, though. We have cameras. So we don’t have to do that kind of investigation very often.”
While people who work with guns said they saw little impact from the new measures, members of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence were still positive about the changes.
“We have the stance that there’s a lot of guns out there with very few useful constraints on how to limit them, especially from people who should not have them — people who are mentally unstable and shouldn’t have them, to keep them from doing harm to themselves or others,” said Art Roche, a member of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence and acting chair for Iowans for Gun Safety. “There are also people with evil intent. Making guns easier to obtain is a disservice to society,”
Dave Weig is president of the board for the Izaak Walton League Dubuque Chapter, an organization that promotes shooting sports. He said ghost guns are of little interest to members of his club.
“I don’t know of anybody of ours who are much into those,” he said.
However, Weig said he does not personally think the executive orders are likely to keep guns out of the hands of everyday criminals.
“(Assembling a ghost gun) is not as easy as they make it sound like on the news,” he said. “You have to do a little gunsmithing, drilling holes, a little milling. Building these things isn’t a snap-tight model like when we were kids. If a criminal is going through that much trouble to get a gun, rather than get one another way, I’d be surprised.”
