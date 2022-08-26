President Joe Biden’s executive orders restricting the sale and ownership of “ghost guns” — which have multiple parts with no serial numbers — took effect this week, to little notice of local gun sellers and enthusiasts.

The change bans the manufacture of gun parts without serial numbers for kits customers previously could buy to assemble their own guns, as well as the assembly of such guns. It also requires firearm sellers to pull guns without serial numbers back into inventory until they get them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.