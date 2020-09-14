A house fire displaced four residents this morning in Dubuque.
There were no injuries at the fire at 2286 Central Ave., according to Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch.
Motsch said firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:42 a.m.
“There was a two-story house with an addition on the back,” Motsch said. “The fire started in the kitchen in the addition. Someone was cooking on the stove and may have left the room. When they returned, they tried to put out the fire with the sprayer house from the sink and a bucket of water.”
Motsch said the fire spread to the rafters of the addition before it was extinguished by firefighters.
“The addition sustained enough damage that the interior will need to be redone,” Motsch said.
Central Avenue was briefly blocked in the vicinity of the fire.
The final fire units left the scene at 9:56 a.m.