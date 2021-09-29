PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A few hours after a divided Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that would ban the teaching of concepts like systemic racism and implicit bias, University of Wisconsin-Platteville professors led a presentation to dispel misconceptions concerning the academic discipline that has become entwined with the controversy.
The lecture, on the subject of “critical race theory,” characterized the discussion of the concept as misinformed and unnecessarily divisive over what is an esoteric subject of academic study in law schools.
“Critical race theory is not taught in grade school or even in general undergrad courses,” said Frank King, a UW-P associate professor of ethnic studies. “This echo chamber of misinformation leads to major outrage.”
CRT is a framework that legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of Whites in society.
The concept has emerged as a cultural flashpoint and shorthand for multicultural education or discussion that addresses issues of racism, sexism and other types of bias.
The Wisconsin bill passed in the Assembly along party lines in a 60-38 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. Southwest Wisconsin Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
It would prohibit teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that a person is inherently racist or sexist by virtue of his or her race or sex, and that a person’s moral character isn’t determined by race or sex. It also would ban teaching that a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex and that systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist, or designed to oppress people of another race.
The bill’s author, Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, provided a list of 88 “prohibited” concepts, including CRT; implicit bias; restorative justice; social emotional learning; affinity groups; and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Supporters of CRT bans have said the subject matter denigrates the country’s founding principles such as equal opportunity and freedom and actually is racist toward White people.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defended the measure before floor debate began Tuesday.
“What is the harm in ensuring that we make every single person in the state realize that we don’t want sexism, we don’t want racism, we don’t want stereotyping in our schools?” he said. “I’m disappointed that it’s become some kind of a rallying cry for the left.”
More than 200 people, mostly students and employees, attended Tuesday’s presentation at UW-P.
“History is not a morality play,” UW-P history professor David Krugler told attendees. “The purpose of history is not to set out to denigrate any one group or to put guilt trips on people.”
Yet, it is impossible to accurately teach American history, he said, without highlighting its “messy” parts and instances where its members have not lived up to its values — slavery, for instance.
“I think we should encourage our students to develop the skills to be able to have this kind of dialogue instead of outright ban it,” King said.
Elena Hernandez, a UW-P freshman, is enrolled in an ethnic studies course in which she is learning about several subjects, such as oppression, marginalized identities and systemic racism, that would be banned under a related bill that would apply to Wisconsin’s public colleges
“We learn about how society is unequal,” she said. “I don’t feel like they are ‘brainwashing’ me.”
Eight Republican governors, including Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, have signed bills or budgets into law banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools or limiting how teachers can discuss racism and sexism in the classroom. Similar bills have been introduced or other steps have been taken in 19 additional states, according to an Education Week analysis.
The movement against the theory gained traction last year when former President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring federal contractors from conducting racial sensitivity trainings. Several state lawmakers subsequently inserted language from Trump’s now-defunct order into their own bills.
Wisconsin’s measure also will have to pass the state Senate before it would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly would veto it. The bill has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don’t have the votes to stop it in the Legislature.
Another bill the Assembly passed on Tuesday would prohibit local governments and state agencies from training employees on such concepts, mirroring the Trump executive order that President Joe Biden lifted in January.
Violations of the Wisconsin bills would result in the loss of state aid for schools and funding for state agencies.
Critical race theory is not taught in the Platteville School District, said Superintendent Jim Boebel, who attended Tuesday’s event. He declined to comment on the proposed legislation, stating he is not familiar with all of its provisions.