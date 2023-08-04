Critical Incident Team
Dubuque Police Cpl. Joel Cross is the city’s first full-time Critical Incident Team member.

 Stephen Gassman

Since Dubuque officials approved a plan in February to expand the city’s ability to help people in crisis, progress on the program has picked up speed.

The program follows a secondary responder model of law enforcement, which aims to bring resources to those in crisis by sending a second trained responder to a scene when first responders identify a need. The program can also reduce the amount of time first responders spend on calls.

Maia Bond is a Report for America corps member.