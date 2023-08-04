Since Dubuque officials approved a plan in February to expand the city’s ability to help people in crisis, progress on the program has picked up speed.
The program follows a secondary responder model of law enforcement, which aims to bring resources to those in crisis by sending a second trained responder to a scene when first responders identify a need. The program can also reduce the amount of time first responders spend on calls.
A secondary responder on scene — or off scene — can connect people struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse or homelessness with resource providers and conduct follow-ups.
Prior to the plan’s approval, the Police Department utilized secondary responders on emergency calls, but officials sought a more effective program.
Implementation includes hiring two full-time members to the department’s critical incident team using a $250,000 Department of Justice grant. The critical incident team includes 10 members who can assist first responders on calls to help people dealing with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.
All officers on the team split their time between typical police duties and assisting on calls as secondary responders.
One officer, though, recently was appointed as a full-time CIT member. Interviews are underway for a second full-time member. A program liaison also is on staff.
Cpl. Joel Cross is a member of both the CIT and Dubuque’s community-oriented policing unit. He is the first officer approved to be a full-time CIT member. He will transition into the role in September.
Cross said it will be nice to fully focus on crisis intervention instead of balancing both duties.
Katelyn Doyle also recently started as a Foundation 2 Crisis Services liaison for the Dubuque Police Department. Foundation 2 Crisis Services is a Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit that offers a crisis hotline, counseling and emergency shelters.
The nonprofit has liaisons with other Iowa law enforcement agencies including Marion, Hiawatha, Linn County, Delaware County, Benton County and Dubuque County, according to its website.
Doyle said she will typically accompany Cross when he responds to calls as a secondary responder.
“My role overall is to reduce calls for service and get people in crisis connected with additional services,” Doyle said.
Cross said they already have received calls from local partner agencies, such as the Dubuque Rescue Mission, to assist people in need.
“When they have certain individuals — whether it’s a substance abuse issue, brain health issue — they’ll call myself and Katelyn, and we’ll see if we can’t get a plan of action together, especially if the subject wants help,” Cross said.
The plan also calls for co-locating the community-oriented policing unit, school resource officers, CIT, inspection and construction services and assisted housing caseworkers into the Historic Federal Building.
Lt. Michael McTague, who oversees the CIT program, said there is not a clear timeline for when the move will happen, but said it is a long-term goal.
McTague said the unit is continuing to strengthen bonds with collaborating partners, and the new full-timers will continue that effort.
“Now there’ll be a constant, Monday through Friday. … They’ll have that constant person for ‘X’ amount of time to be able to call and put a name to the face and really strengthen the partnerships we have with our community,” McTague said.
McTague anticipates team members building community relationships, where people recognize them as friendly faces and a consistent resource.
“The sky’s the limit on what this program can do for the community,” McTague said.
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said this is just one part of the broader secondary responder model. He will be presenting a detailed update on the department’s progress at Monday’s regular City Council meeting.