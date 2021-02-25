MILLVILLE, Iowa -- Two people suffered minor injuries when a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Clayton County.
Pilot Joseph Bolton, 44, of Peosta, and his passenger, Eric Harbaugh, 43, of Russell, Kan., were injured "but did not require medical attention," according to a press release issued this afternoon by the Clayton County Sheriff's Department.
The release states that the crash of the 1963 single-engine Cessna was reported at about 8 a.m. today but occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge and Omega roads, just east of Millville.
Investigators concluded that the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on Omega Road. The aircraft traveled south on Omega through the intersection of Pumpkin Ridge before striking a snowbank, overturning and coming to rest in a field.
The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration at the time of the crash.
Both the FAA and sheriff's department are investigating the incident.