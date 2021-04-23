Tri-state residents can safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during a nationwide drug take-back effort on Saturday, April 24.
National Drug Takeback Day is an effort by the Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent the diversion of prescription medications for abuse.
The Dubuque Drug Task Force is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 4400 Asbury Road. Organizers ask people to leave medicines in their original containers when possible and that liquids be sealed in a plastic bag. Items eligible to be dropped off include prescription and nonprescription medications, hydrogen peroxide and syringes and other sharps.
Organizers will not accept bloody or infectious waste, thermometers, inhalers or household cleaning products.
Go to takebackday.dea.gov for the most up-to-date participating agency list. The list also includes agencies that have 24-hour drop-off boxes, which includes many local law enforcement agencies.