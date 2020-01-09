MADISON, Wis. — A state water-quality task force on Wednesday released a bill package that lawmakers hope to see enacted before the March conclusion of the legislative session.
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who chairs the 12-member group of Wisconsin Assembly members, held a press conference at the state capitol to unveil 13 bills designed to improve the state’s surface and groundwater quality.
“I am very proud of the recommendations we are making today,” he said. “Wisconsinites rely on this important resource. … It is our intention to continue working on this important issue in the next legislative session and beyond.”
The bills collectively call for $10 million in appropriations. They include the provision of additional funding in fiscal year 2020-21 for county conservation staff, increasing grants for rebuilding or replacing wells contaminated with manure and fertilizer and grants for farmers who grow crops that require less fertilizer.
Another measure would create the Office of Water Policy within the Wisconsin Geological & Natural History Survey and a staff position to oversee water-quality issues.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, who also served on the task force, remains optimistic that a majority of the bills will pass the Assembly and expects many to receive Senate support.
“It needs to be made crystal clear that in no way do we expect this to 100% solve our water-quality concerns because, frankly, that’s impossible in such a short time period, but this is a step in the right direction,” he said.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The task force’s recommendations were generated following a year of study and 14 public hearings, including one in Lancaster.
The body formed after a study indicated that a significant number of private wells randomly tested in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards.
Nitrates, which are found in fertilizers, can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and are associated with birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease. State code considers the presence of coliform bacteria in drinking water unsafe.
One of the task force’s proposals included creating a $1 million pilot program to address nitrate concentration.
Tranel said the public hearings revealed that those working in the state’s agricultural sector are “willing and excited” to participate in efforts to improve groundwater quality.
“We just have to realize that they are not going to be able to do it overnight and they are not going to be able to absorb the costs entirely on their own,” he said.
One proposal would award grants of up to $50,000 to growers who implement a project that reduces nitrogen use or optimizes its use while protecting water quality. Another would provide rebates for crop insurance premiums for acres planted with cover crops.
Shortly before the task force’s bill package was released, Gov. Tony Evers issued a report prepared by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that includes other recommendations to improve water quality.
Among the DNR’s dozens of proposed measures are the continued development of performance standards that could establish limits on agricultural activities in areas of the state susceptible to nitrate contamination and the development of a private lead-service-line replacement forgiveness program.