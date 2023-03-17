PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Six area residents are vying for four open seats on the Platteville School Board this spring.
Incumbents Josh Grabandt, Steve Obershaw, Curt Timlin and Matt Zielinski and newcomers Joey Larson and Ashley Oyen will be featured on the April 4 ballot.
Three three-year terms and a one-year term are open this election cycle. The three top vote-getters will take the three-year posts, and the fourth-place winner will take the one-year term.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the candidates about their motivations for running and plans for the district if elected.
Josh Grabandt
Age: 45.
Profession: Lieutenant at the Platteville Police Department.
Family: Wife, Julie, and three children.
Relevant Experience: 14 years on the board and current board president, volunteers with Platteville Scholarship Committee.
Grabandt said he chose to run for reelection because he believes his background and experience would be beneficial to ensure the efficient completion of several ongoing district projects, including those funded by a $36 million referendum voters approved in November.
He also expressed interest in helping with the upcoming review of the district’s employee handbook to find innovative ways to attract and retain more teachers, as well as ensuring fiscally responsible oversight of the district’s upcoming budget process.
“Not knowing what the budget is going to be coming from the state, … it’s critical that we have someone that has experience with that budget process leading the board,” Grabandt said. “We’ve done a lot of great things in the district, and I’d like to continue with that continuity of leadership.”
Joey Larson
Age: 49.
Profession: Licensed midwife.
Family: Husband, Matthew; two children; and one stepchild.
Relevant Experience: Previously ran Grace-N-Motion, a special needs center in Mankato, Minn.; history working with legislators around advocacy for children with intellectual disabilities.
Larson said she was motivated to run for Platteville School Board to be a voice for students with intellectual disabilities, among other priorities.
Having a son with special needs, she said she knows from experience how confusing it can be for families to request and advocate for certain accommodations, and she would like to be a point of contact on the board to ease that process.
“I feel that special needs families, especially in Platteville, don’t have the advocacy and resources to always know what their rights are,” Larson said. “It would be helpful to have that person to reach out to on the board … with that intertwined understanding of what the parent is saying and what is available to meet those needs.”
Steve Obershaw
Age: 69.
Profession: Retired, former adoption services program manager for the State of Wisconsin.
Family: Husband, Gus, and two children.
Relevant Experience: Served on Platteville School Board from 1985 to 2018 and then appointed in December, 12 years on the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College board of directors.
Obershaw served on the Platteville School Board for 33 years before choosing not to run for reelection in 2018. He now is retired from his role with the state’s adoption services and was appointed to the school board in December after the death of former board member Lisa Finnegan.
If elected, Obershaw said he would like to use his prior board experience and time working for the state to help the district navigate the upcoming budget process as uncertainty looms over whether or how much the state will increase funding to public schools in the 2023-2025 biennium budget.
“These are challenging times in that state and federal dollars continue to decrease,” Obershaw said. “I’m interested in seeing how the budget works out here in Wisconsin … and advocating for more dollars to go toward supporting the efforts of our district.”
Ashley Oyen
Age: 36.
Profession: Co-owner of Oyen Plumbing and Heating.
Family: Husband, Dan, and four children.
Relevant Experience: Serves on the Tri-State Homeschool leadership team, served on church leadership board and directed homeschool groups since 2015.
As a homeschool parent, Oyen said she hopes to bring a “fresh perspective” to the board and be an advocate for families who choose to dual enroll their children, which allows kids to be homeschooled but take certain electives or participate in sports at the district.
Her four homeschooled sons are not dual enrolled in the district, but she said she still believes she has unique ideas and experiences that could be valuable to the board and area families. She expressed a particular interest in bolstering district communication and board transparency.
“After having multiple conversations with parents, one common area (for improvement) seems to be improvement of transparent communication and increased partnership with staff and district leadership,” Oyen said. “Parents want to be heard and understood.”
Curt Timlin
Age: 56.
Profession: Owner of The BARn, a local wedding and events venue, and Southwest Lawn Care.
Family: Wife, Michele, and two kids.
Relevant Experience: Six years on the school board and current board treasurer, background in construction work and business management.
Timlin said he is running for reelection because he wants to see the ongoing referendum projects through to completion and offer any assistance he can using his project management background.
He also expressed a desire to work with the board to increase students’ sense of agency and career-readiness by offering opportunities for hands-on visits or experiences in a variety of potential career paths.
“I would like to continue empowering our teachers and our students to keep pushing us beyond where we’re currently at,” Timlin said. “There’s always room for improvement, but to see those improvements we have to do a lot of empowering.”
Matt Zielinski
Age: 43.
Profession: Assistant director of residential life at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Family: Wife, Kim, and two children.
Relevant Experience: Six years on the school board and current board clerk, volunteers with Platteville Community Arboretum and serves on the Friends of the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums board.
Zielinski said that his motivation to run for school board is to continue bolstering the quality of public education in Platteville.
He expressed particular interest in improving mental health support for students and improving community and parent awareness of brain health in kids. He said the past six years on the board have been all about teamwork, and if reelected, he would work to have that team function as smoothly and efficiently as possible for the betterment of the district.
“Our board does a great job of focusing on what’s best for students even though we all have different personalities and ideas,” Zielinski said. “I just want to continue with that harmony and team-like atmosphere.”
