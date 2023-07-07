Intersection overhaul
The City of Dubuque plans to upgrade the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street to accommodate a planned retail development and medical office by adding stoplights at the soon-to-be four-way intersection.

 Mike Day

Upcoming improvements to a busy Dubuque intersection are expected to temporarily make life a bit inconvenient for local motorists.

Dubuque City Council members this week initiated the public bidding process for a proposed project to install traffic lights at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, along with making several other improvements.

