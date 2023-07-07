The City of Dubuque plans to upgrade the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street to accommodate a planned retail development and medical office by adding stoplights at the soon-to-be four-way intersection.
Upcoming improvements to a busy Dubuque intersection are expected to temporarily make life a bit inconvenient for local motorists.
Dubuque City Council members this week initiated the public bidding process for a proposed project to install traffic lights at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, along with making several other improvements.
The project, which likely will begin construction in mid-August and last until Nov. 30, is expected to cause disruptions to traffic for residents who regularly use the road, said City Engineer Gus Psihoyos.
Recommended for you
“We’re going to have it going one direction some of the time with a pretty lengthy detour,” Psihoyos said. “It is going to be an inconvenience while they are constructing it.”
The lighted intersection is needed to accommodate future increases in traffic expected to come with the construction of a 7,500-square-foot retail building and an 18,000-square-foot medical office building at the intersection.
Developer Matt Mulligan, head of Switch Development LLC, said work on the $2.5 million retail building will begin soon and is expected to be completed by the middle of 2024.
“The plan is to get all the tenants identified over the next six months or so and have the building completed to let them open by this time next year,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan noted that no tenants currently are slotted for the retail building and that the exact timeline and cost of the medical building remains to be determined. A development agreement between the city and Switch Development currently requires that both buildings be completed by June 30, 2024.
Switch Development late last year unveiled the development project, which will include adding a fourth leg to the JFK and West 32nd Street intersection so visitors can access the new buildings. The intersection already serves as a key access point to the Dubuque Soccer Complex and Steve’s Ace Home and Garden.
Psihoyos said the first two-thirds of construction time, a little more than two months, will see southbound traffic on JFK detoured, with multiple detours put in place to accommodate traffic coming from both JFK and westbound traffic from West 32nd Street.
The last third of the project, about a month, will see the road reverted to limited two-way traffic.
Along with the new traffic lights, the city also will make improvements to sidewalks, turn lanes and access ramps. The entire project originally was estimated to cost $600,000, and an agreement approved by the City Council required Switch Development to pay $200,000 toward the project.
However, new estimates now put the total cost at nearly $750,000, an increase in cost the city will have to cover.
“All the traffic control devices went up quite a bit in cost,” Psihoyos said. “It was like two-thirds higher than what it was.”
City staff determined improvements to the intersection would be necessary following a traffic impact study conducted by engineering firm Shive Hattery at the city’s request.
The city initially explored developing a roundabout at the intersection, as it has done in recent years at other intersections throughout the city, but a study of the site determined that a roundabout required more space than was available.
Additionally, the city determined that traffic signals could be synced with the existing signals at the JFK and Northwest Arterial intersection, allowing traffic to be streamlined for motorists trying to leave the Dubuque Soccer Complex after an event.