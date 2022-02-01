Sara Devaney’s second-graders filed into their classroom at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School on Monday and set to work writing thank-you letters to local health care workers.
The notes were to be delivered to workers in Dubuque’s hospitals. As students crafted their notes, Devaney wove between desks, helping students spell their words correctly and encouraging them to use their best handwriting.
“Think about some of the ideas that we brainstormed right before you went to the library,” she told them. “Remember, you were talking about the kindness of the health care workers and all the extra work they’ve done.”
The activity was one of many planned at parochial schools around Dubuque and the tri-state area to mark National Catholic Schools Week. The week serves as an opportunity for Catholic schools to recognize the support that they receive from local parishes as well as to celebrate their academic and spiritual successes.
“It’s always a good time to send that message that without our community, Catholic schools just aren’t possible and, then on the other side, the importance of Catholic schools and choice in education,” said Phillip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
Showing appreciation
Sienna Kohlenberg, a second-grader at Our Lady of Guadalupe, in her letter, thanked health care workers for giving people vaccines and for all they have done for the community.
She said she hopes the person who receives her note appreciates it and that it makes them feel good.
“It’s good saying thank you to people because it just makes them feel good,” Sienna said.
Second-grader Sebastian Lindsey likewise used his letter to thank health care workers for taking care of people and giving shots to protect the community against COVID-19. He said he hopes the letter’s recipient is happy to receive it.
“It’s really hard to protect people’s lives,” he said.
Devaney noted that school staff members try to do a lot of service work with students, and Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Catholic Schools Week committee wanted to put a focus on health care workers for the things they have done.
“Jesus taught us to serve others and to serve others as best we can, and this is one way to give back to the community. And I think it’s great to show kids you can be appreciative in small ways,” Devaney said.
Our Lady of Guadalupe students will be finding a variety of ways to mark National Catholic Schools Week, including a trip to the movies, dress-up days and the first all-school Mass since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second-grader Armin Loar said he enjoys doing different fun activities and celebrating students during Catholic Schools Week. He said he enjoys getting to attend a Catholic school.
“I like that we get to go to church and that we get to learn about all the saints,” Armin said.
Successes and challenges
As campuses marked another Catholic Schools Week, Bormann said Holy Family is poised to come out stronger on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students are experiencing academic success, and school staff have doubled down on opportunities for students to connect with their faith. System leaders announced in December that they had raised $25 million to support a variety of efforts, and officials continue to work on plans to update facilities.
“It’s been an interesting several years, and there’s far more things to be proud of than to be concerned with,” Bormann said.
A key challenge for Holy Family and the community at large is navigating the impacts of declining church attendance. Another is connecting with more families to communicate that they can afford a Catholic education, Bormann said.
“The No. 1 message that I want people to hear and know is that they can have Catholic education,” he said.
At Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue, Iowa, Principal Geoffrey Kaiser noted positive trends at the school, such as rising enrollment and the introduction of competency-based education classes in which students work with teachers and community professionals to explore areas about which they are passionate.
“We want to build a strong curriculum and a strong program and strong teachers that really celebrate the students and that allow students to pursue their passions,” Kaiser said.
Challenges faced by the school include continuing to recruit educators amid an ongoing teacher shortage, as well as continuing to adapt to the ways in which education is changing. Kaiser noted that Catholic schools are rooted in tradition but also called toward the future and how to best serve students.
“I think that that’s kind of an interesting dichotomy, where you have the founded in faith and the tradition and yet saying, but no, we also are forward-thinking and we’re progressive and we say we’re going to try new ways to educate students,” he said.