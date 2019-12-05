GALENA, Ill. — It’s the little details in which Galena resident Philip Jackman takes the most pride.
He spends about one full year working on each miniature model train scene. The backgrounds of the displays are peppered with hidden clues, each helping to tell a story.
A rusted train engine at the bottom of a ravine recalls a past derailment. A tiny man carrying a miniature metal detector hints at hidden treasure buried in a field.
For 35 years, Jackman has been inserting these kinds of details into his model train scene creations. And for the next two weeks, he is sharing them with the public.
“I just think it’s a lot of fun,” Jackman said. “You can do whatever you want with it. It’s totally up to your imagination.”
In the basement of the Galena Center for the Arts, a massive miniature train line has engulfed much of the main hall. Jackman estimates it spans about 32 square feet — meaning he had to leave about 24 feet of model trains at home.
The scenarios, set atop a plywood base, have been connected to allow a train to freely travel without interruption. Jackman has created a wide variety of scenes, from the rocky bluffs that border the Mississippi River to a detailed re-creation of downtown East Dubuque.
“I like being as accurate as possible,” Jackman said. “When you’re doing a project like this, you want to make sure you get everything right.”
Jackman grew up with a love for trains. As a child, he listened to stories his grandfather would tell about working on the railroad.
During the 1980s, he discovered N-scale model trains, a type of miniatures popular among enthusiasts, and began collecting them. It wasn’t long before he began creating the landscapes through which they travel.
The scenes largely are made of wood and plaster. Nearly everything, from the shrubbery that covers the hillsides to the railroad stations themselves, is hand-crafted.
For his re-creation of downtown East Dubuque, he spent hours visiting Sinsinawa Avenue, shooting pictures, taking measurements and researching the history of the town. The actual construction was just one step in a process.
“It can take a really long time for one to be finished,” Jackman said. “It definitely gives you something to do.”
Carole Sullivan, executive director of the Galena Center for the Arts, said that she feels Jackman’s scenes are a welcome addition to the center.
“I think it’s wonderful and unique,” she said. “I have been amazed at the detail in these models. It’s very impressive.”
Jackman said he is glad to share his passion with other residents, and he hopes some of them might even become interested in trying it for themselves. If not, at least they can take the time to try and find the many secrets he’s stowed away.