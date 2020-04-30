GALENA, Ill. — While Illinois’ shelter-in-place policy is set to remain in place at least through May, Jo Daviess County officials already are planning how to best reopen the county to tourism.
On Wednesday, NW Illinois Economic Development held a virtual roundtable meeting with local business owners and county leaders on a plan for when restrictions ease related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Friday, May 1, more businesses in the state will be deemed essential and allowed to open, while retail stores will be allowed to sell their products through curbside pickup.
But Emily Legel, executive director of NW Illinois Economic Development, said there is a long ways to go and that steps will need to be taken to ensure the tourists feel safe returning to Jo Daviess County.
“Just because people can reopen doesn’t mean they will,” Legel said. “I feel like emphasizing safety in our region could be the key to getting business back.”
Sandra Schleicher, the administrator for the Jo Daviess County Health Department, and Craig Bentema, the administrator for the Stephenson County Health Department, said many restrictions put in place by the governor are likely to stay throughout the summer.
Bentema said the requirement that people in public wear face masks, which goes into effect on Friday, likely will be kept in place for a long time. Even if it isn’t mandated by the government, Bentema said, many businesses might want to consider keeping it as a policy anyway.
“Will people come to a business to spend money where there is not a mask policy?” Bentema asked. “People are still fearful of this.”
During the meeting, it was suggested that businesses implement their own health policies that promote safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Along with wearing masks, businesses should consider putting plastic covers in front of registers, providing hand sanitizer and limiting customer capacity.
Deb Mikol, of River Bend Gallery in Galena, said she is considering severely limiting how many products are on display to prevent virus spread through products being touched.
“We’ve thought about putting one of something out on the store, and people would actually get the product (they purchase) from the back,” she said.
Rose Noble, CEO and president of Galena Country Tourism, said there will need to be a unified effort to market the county as being prepared to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so that tourists feel safe to return.