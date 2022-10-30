A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 15 years in prison for exposing his toddler daughter to drugs, injuring the child.
Antonio J. Kitch, 29, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering a guilty plea to a charge of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and an Alford plea to child endangerment-bodily injury. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, charges of child endangerment-bodily injury and child endangerment-serious injury were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that Kitch and Amanda L. Draves, 32, also of Dubuque, took their 2-year-old daughter to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20.
Draves said she found the child unresponsive and not breathing about 10 to 15 minutes after she laid the child down to sleep.
A hospital scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, documents state. Subsequent tests of the child’s hair showed exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
A hair sample from Draves tested positive for cocaine exposure, documents state, and a hair sample from Kitch tested positive for meth, cocaine and marijuana.
Draves admitted to using cocaine “one time about two years ago” but denied using meth or marijuana, documents state. Draves also told police that Kitch “smoked marijuana in their bedroom” the day they took the toddler to the hospital.
Draves also was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, child endangerment-serious injury and child endangerment-bodily injury.
However, those charges recently were dismissed on a motion from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office.
“There is insufficient evidence to convict (Draves) beyond a reasonable doubt of the count(s) charged,” the motion states.