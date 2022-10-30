A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 15 years in prison for exposing his toddler daughter to drugs, injuring the child.

Antonio J. Kitch, 29, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering a guilty plea to a charge of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and an Alford plea to child endangerment-bodily injury. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.

