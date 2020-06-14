06102020-writethecaption

A dog takes a break.

 Stephanie Beck

Fifty-two caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page.

New photos are posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday.

Here are some of our favorites:

  • "What do you mean I can't sit here? .... You said I was your baby!"  —Becky Davison Doty
  • "I heard if you sit here you get snacks handed to you." — Keka Pfohl

  • "Remember when I was THE baby?" — Amy Dean Hantelmann

