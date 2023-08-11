A group protested outside a Dubuque restaurant on Thursday, carrying signs that stated “harassment” and “new management,” though the owner said he has not received any complaints from staff nor had any issues prior to this week.
Three staff members and other community members were outside Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave., to protest the treatment and management they said they have experienced from the restaurant’s owner, Ramiz Shabani.
Two former staffers, Janelle Dye and Jordan Wild, said they were fired by Shabani via text message Wednesday after the entire staff walked out of the eatery. Dye, who had worked at Sunshine Family Restaurant for eight years, said they decided to walk out after Shabani sent text messages filled with expletives about the work of their plumber.
“We’re family here,” Dye said of the staff. “This is our home. We love our customers, and we love our team. ... (Shabani) never came out (after the walkout).”
Shabani, who took over ownership of the restaurant in January, said Thursday he saw the signs stating “harassment” that morning and said he had not been informed of the staff’s exact concerns.
“I had no issues with them,” he said. “I had no complaints. I have nothing bad to say about them. They’re good workers. We’re all a little confused. A lot of us feel a little betrayed.”
He also confirmed he had fired two waitresses by text message following the walkout, which he said was done on the advice of an attorney.
“They can stay outside as long as they keep everything peaceful,” Shabani said. “I would like to sit down and see what their concerns are. I can’t see why we can’t just talk about this.”
Wild said they plan to protest outside the restaurant during its operating hours until new management is in place.
“We (the staff) take care of each other,” she said. “Hopefully, it makes a change.”
Sara Soto, who works at the restaurant, also had a video in which a man could be overheard yelling expletives. She said the man in the video was Shabani yelling at her while she was working in July.
“This is how he talks to his employees,” she said. “I was scared to come back to work the next day.”
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said the department was aware of the situation at the restaurant, though no incident reports had been taken and there were no ongoing investigations.
Welsh said an officer was shown a video Thursday of Shabani allegedly yelling at an employee, though the officer said the video would not constitute harassment charges based on the charge’s criteria.
“We have been meditating between the two parties,” Welsh said. “We have informed the staff they have the right to lawfully assemble and management that they have the right to continue operations.”
Tom Townsend, president of the Dubuque Federation of Labor, joined the Sunshine staff on Thursday morning.
“It took a lot of courage for them to get up and walk,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also was outside with staff Thursday morning.
“Working conditions matter,” she said. “It’s my privilege and honor to stand with these workers.”