Zwingle teen, inspiration for local nonprofit, welcomed home after receiving new heart
ZWINGLE, Iowa — Matt Wessels stepped out of the car and blinked at the sight before him.
A crowd of more than 60 friends and family members, many clad in red and carrying signs and balloons, were waiting to greet him in the large shed at his family’s Zwingle home.
“Welcome home, Matt,” someone shouted, and the cheer was taken up on all sides as the 13-year-old walked forward alongside his parents, Amanda and Brian Wessels.
The group had gathered as a surprise to celebrate Matt’s homecoming after a nearly three-week stay at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where he received a heart transplant last month.
Matt was born with a congenital heart defect, and his story, along with that of the late Sarah Reiss, inspired the launch of local nonprofit Research For the Kids, which held its 14th annual Poker Run (Ride/Drive) fundraiser in September. To date, the organization has raised more than $2.46 million for pediatric brain tumor and heart defect research programs at Stead Family Children’s Hospital, according to the Research For the Kids website.
Reiss was Amanda Wessels’ cousin and battled a cancerous brain tumor for more than two years before her death at age 22 in 2010.
IN TH FIRST: Dubuque to add full-time parking officers to boost revenue, recruitment
In an effort to boost revenue, the City of Dubuque is increasing the number of hours city employees spend monitoring parking meters and writing tickets.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to eliminate three of the city’s six part-time parking enforcement officer positions and replace them with two full-time positions.
The city currently employs five part-time parking enforcement officers — all of whom work less than 30 hours per week — while a sixth position has remained vacant for more than a year.
As a result, the city effectively is changing two of the positions from part time to full time. Once those full-time positions are filled, city-employed parking enforcement officers collectively will work an additional 1,212 hours annually, according to City Council documents.
City Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey recommended the move. He said the city is unable to properly enforce its metered parking spaces with only part-time employees, and city officials said full-time positions with benefits will reduce the turnover the department now faces as part-time officers leave for full-time jobs elsewhere.
911 call provides more details on Maquoketa Caves killings
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 911 call placed on the morning of three killings at Maquoketa Caves State Park last summer provides several more details about what happened that morning.
Three family members from Cedar Falls were found dead in their tent in a campground at the park on the morning of July 22.
Autopsy results later revealed that Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from “a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries.” His wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” And the couple’s daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, died from “a gunshot wound and strangulation,” according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Authorities said the suspected killer, Anthony O. Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a suicide. Sherwin’s body was found outside the campground but within a wooded area of the park.
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s son Arlo, who was 9 at the time of the attack, survived without injury.
The Telegraph Herald obtained the 911 call related to the July 22 attack through a records request filed with the Maquoketa Police Department. The call includes a conversation between Arlo and a 911 dispatcher.
The recording lasts for 23 minutes and 26 seconds, from the moment Cecilia Sherwin — the mother of Anthony Sherwin — called 911 to when a park ranger arrived on scene to speak with her.
‘Our sweet Elise:’ WD student warmly remembered for positive outlook
PEOSTA, Iowa — Elise Wischmeyer saw the sunshine in every situation.
Whether she was watching TV with her friends or playing a heated game of cards with her mother, the Peosta teen nearly always was smiling — and her happiness filled the lives of those around her.
“She had a belly laugh that you could hear across the house, and when you heard that laugh, it just made you smile,” said Elise’s mother, Laurie Wischmeyer.
Elise, 16, died Tuesday after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer. She fought the disease with her trademark positivity and caring spirit, according to family and friends.
“I think everyone is just in awe of how positive she was during this tough time and experience,” said Elise’s friend Kaitlyn Vantiger, 17. “I hope she’ll be remembered as a kindhearted, sweet girl that was so strong.”
