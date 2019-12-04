GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members recently approved a rezoning request for a proposed cannabis craft grower and dispensary.
Council members backed rezoning a parcel of property from limited agriculture to planned industrial in order to allow for the business, which would be located behind Walmart and along Bartell Boulevard.
This is the first proposed adult-use cannabis business being brought before the city.
City Administrator Mark Moran said IL WAB Farms LLC, the entity proposing the craft grower and dispensary business, still needs to secure a state license before it can begin operations.
The earliest that the business could potentially obtain a license will be on May 1, while craft-growing licenses won’t be awarded until July 1.