Age is nothing but a number — a large number — for a fish at a Dubuque museum.
“Lake sturgeon can live as long as 150 years,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Lifespans aren’t the only long features of the fish.
“When they hatch they are only about an inch-and-a-half long and they will grow to be 6½ feet as adults,” Harmon said. “It’s crazy how big they can get from being that small.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This profile takes a look at a long-lived fish with prehistoric roots.
LENGTHY FISH WITH A LONG PEDIGREE
The bottom-dwelling lake sturgeon is an ancient species, making its first appearance about 100 million years ago during the Upper Cretaceous period of the Mesozoic era, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“They really haven’t adapted much since then,” Harmon said.
The appearance of the fish belies its ancient roots. Instead of scales, the gray fish has shield-like plates along its body topped with bony ridges.
Harmon said the shape of the snout helps differentiate lake sturgeon from shovelnose sturgeon — a similar species residing at the museum.
“They have a rounder snout than a shovelnose, which has a flat snout,” he said. “Also, lake sturgeon are going to get much bigger. Shovelnose are only going to get 3 or 4 feet (long). Lake sturgeon are going to go far beyond that. They are the biggest freshwater fish in Iowa.”
AT HOME IN MORE THAN JUST LAKES
Lake sturgeon feed off the bottoms of waterways.
“Their mouths are underneath them and suck things off the bottom,” Harmon said. “They will eat a lot of mollusks and aquatic invertebrates, they also eat fish if it comes their way — they are opportunistic.”
Harmon said the lake sturgeon’s entire range isn’t reflected in the name.
“They are called lake sturgeon, but they are mostly found in rivers,” he said.
The sturgeon’s range includes the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River watershed, as well as parts of eastern Canada.
Lake sturgeon are considered an endangered species in Iowa. Overfishing in the 1800s and early 1900s decimated populations.
The introduction of dams on rivers also negatively impacted fish breeding by blocking access to spawning habitat.
“Dams block them when they are trying to go upstream to mate,” Harmon said.
WAITING FOR MATING
A long-lived fish, the lake sturgeon also takes a relatively long time to reach sexual maturity.
“Females become sexually mature around 25 or 30 years old,” Harmon said. “Males become sexually mature from 14 to 16 years of age.”
Harmon said the combination of late sexual maturity and predation of young, small sturgeon can make it difficult for the species’ declining population to rebound.
“Because they become sexually mature late, you have a huge gap between age groups,” he said. “You only have half the population sexually mature and then half the (young) population doesn’t survive to adulthood due to natural processes.”
Breeding the fish in captivity also is a challenge, again due to the long wait for sexual maturity.
“Not a lot of facilities can hold a fish for that long,” Harmon said.
